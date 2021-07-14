Patty McMurray of 100 Percent Fed Up and Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit interviewed Michigan lawyer Stefanie Lambert, a former prosecutor, who has been working to uncover election fraud in Michigan since the 2020 election. Michigan Attorney Stefanie Lambert Anyone who believes the false reports that there was no election fraud in the November election, needs to watch this interview. We’ve included a few of the highlights. The video of the interview can be found below. Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is required to keep the voting machine passwords in escrow…but according to Benson, only Dominion had access to the passcodes.

Although she's required to keep the passcodes for Michigan's voting machines, MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson admitted in a recent interrogatory in the Antrim County case that she does not have access to the passcode (that gives access to the machines). According to Benson, only Dominion Voting machines have access to the codes, even though she's supposed to keep it in escrow and to perform regular and frequent testing. Lambert told us,"This may surprise you, but the passcode […]