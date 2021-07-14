AP Photo/Mary Altaffer New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been on something of an anti-gun tear lately. After all, he declared a state of emergency regarding “gun violence” in his state among other things.
This move comes amid a number of scandals including allegations of sexual harassment by multiple staffers and the realization that his order requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients may have resulted in thousands of deaths among the elderly.
None of those look good for the Democrat.
In fact, things are so bad, some are wondering if this is really just an attempt to save his career .
It’s an interesting theory, but I don’t buy it.
On one hand, it would be easy to look at Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for examples of people who managed to save their careers with a gun control push.With Northam, his career was threatened when a photo surfaced of him in blackface during his college time. With Trudeau, it was brownface while he was attending a costume party. In both cases, the impacted politician announced they were going to focus on gun control and the media simply rolled over and pretended the scandal never happened.However, their previous […]
Read the whole story at bearingarms.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker