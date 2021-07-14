An independent election audit team pouring through ballot images in Fulton County, Georgia is finding numerous examples of fraudulent ballots double-counted in the election.

The forensic auditing team walked people through the double-counted ballots from the 2020 election in a video release. The ballots scanned were identically marked in their entirety. The issue with double-ballot counting is that it circumstantially corroborates video-recorded evidence that appears to show Fulton County election workers running stacks of ballots through tabulators. A video recording taken at State Farm Arena late election night showed election workers dragging out boxes of ballots from under a table after election observers were wrongfully sent home early. Then they ran stacks of ballots through tabulators multiple times for unknown reasons. Contrary to widespread media myths, as the Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway rightly pointed out, the State Farm vote-counting video has not been “ debunked. ”

After the release of thousands of ballot images under a Georgia state law that has made them available to the public, the mainstream media has finally conceded that hundreds of double-scanned ballots were cast in Fulton County in the 2020 election.

“Digital ballot images made public under Georgia’s new voting law show nearly 200 ballots — including […]