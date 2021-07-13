A few weeks ago, the Supreme Court handed down a significant victory for religious freedom in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia . In this case, Catholic Social Services (CSS) sued the City of Philadelphia after the city shut down its foster care services. CSS had been providing foster services to the Philadelphia community for longer than even Philadelphia had.

Despite this, CSS was shut down for its beliefs that marriage is between a man and a woman and because it would certify only foster families who had a married man-and-woman family unit. City officials told CSS that “things have changed since 100 years ago” and “it would be great if we followed the teachings of Pope Francis, the voice of the Catholic Church.” Fortunately, the Supreme Court held that his type of religious animus violates the First Amendment.

Some saw Fulton as an opportunity to either overturn or replace Employment Division v. Smith , a precedent that has caused many frustrations for religious freedom advocates. The Smith ruling allowed a law to stand so long as it is “neutral and generally applicable.” Put simply, this means that a law that does not target religion and applies to religious activity and nonreligious […]