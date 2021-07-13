It has become more and more common in recent years for radical leftist icons leading thousands or even millions in protests against America to be eventually revealed as depraved criminals. Such is the case of a former Stillwater Junior High School history teacher and coach who organized and led the Oklahoma teacher walkout in 2018.

According to the Associated Press, Alberto Morejon, 28, was sentenced Friday to ten years after pleading guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a minor by use of technology. Morejon will serve the first five years in prison and the last five years on probation, said his attorney, Irven Box.

What the AP story glossed over was how “iconic” Morejon was perceived to be before his fall from grace. He didn’t just “help organize” the teachers’ walkout that prompted progressive changes to the Oklahoma education system. He was the face of the movement, the leader that radical leftists propped up as the ideal person to help students in Oklahoma and across the country. As it turned out, he’s a sick man who sent lewd pictures and described what he wanted to do to one of his former junior high students.

Also notably omitted from the AP story were the other charges filed against Morejon that described much worse than just sexting. According to Nondoc:

She alleged she was 14 and an eighth-grader in Morejon’s class in the 2015-2016 school year. The victim went to Morejon’s classroom frequently and confided in him because she felt safe, she told the officer.

“Their conversations began normal. Eventually, the content of Alberto’s messages became flirtatious and sexualized in nature,”LeJeune alleged in the affidavit.

Jane Doe alleged she was sent imprint images and images of Morejon grabbing his groin. She said imprint images were sent more frequently, in almost every conversation. According to the affidavit, the victim said she reluctantly sent approximately seven nude images of herself over the four years they communicated.

It also said Morejon talked continuously about trust and asked if he could trust her not to save any images or messages. The court document alleged that Morejon advised the victim of a neighbor’s house where they could meet to “do things” because the house was vacant.

“He told her there were no cameras in the home and his wife would think he was over there to check on the house,” LeJeune said in the affidavit.

Jane Doe also alleged she was invited over to his house when his wife was out of town, and made comments saying he could “rock her world.” She told the officer she didn’t know what that statement meant at the time, but Morejon often talked to her about both sex and oral sex.

According to the affidavit, the victim met with Morejon once for the purpose of a sexual act when she was 16. The affidavit alleged the victim drove to an area near Morejon’s house and he picked her up in his jeep and drove her to a dark street so no one would see her in his vehicle.

The victim alleged she performed a sexual act that lasted two or three minutes. She said Morejon wanted to ensure no body fluids would be found in his vehicle.

“Afterward, Alberto asked her if anyone knew where she was and if she had a tracking device on her vehicle or phone. He dropped her off a block away from her vehicle and made her promise not to tell anyone,” the affidavit said.

The victim said she had been in constant communication with Morejon until his arrest on May 19. The victim was able to provide details about inside and outside of Morejon’s home from images that had been sent to her. As well as, clothing and other identifiers about his person that were consistent with previous testimony.

While hundreds of thousands of radical leftists cheered on Alberto Morejon’s quest for woke education, he was preying on young girls for sex when his wife was out of town. Progressives sure know how to pick ’em.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit