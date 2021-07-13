(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly suggested on her podcast Monday that the media’s coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been overblown.

In a conversation with comedian Chrissie Mayr, who said she attended the “Stop the Steal” rally ahead of the breach of the Capitol, Kelly said that there’s “no question” that the media “represented it as so much worse than it actually was.

“I was there and anybody who was there on the 6th is, like, blown away by how, like, inaccurate the media coverage is,” said Mayr. “At this point, it’s like I don’t want to listen to anybody’s thoughts on the 6th unless they were like there, like physically there, because it was so, like, not a big deal.”

Kelly pushed back on the “no big deal” comment: “We’ve all seen the video of people, like, screaming in the face of cops, being totally disparaging, and defecating on the floor of the U.S. Capitol, and lawmakers were understandably afraid — not like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saying] ‘I need therapy for the rest of my life’ afraid, but I could understand it, and I didn’t like seeing it,” Kelly said.

