Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images Jeenah Moon / Stringer via Getty Images On CNN’s “State of the Union” episode on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he supports vaccination mandates at the local level.

In an interview with host Jake Tapper, Fauci said that he doesn’t have an explanation for why people are not getting vaccinated.

“There’s no reason not to get vaccinated,” he said. “Why are we having red states and places in the South that are very highly ideological in one way not wanting to get vaccinations? Vaccinations have nothing to do with politics. It’s a public health issue. It doesn’t matter who you are.”

He went on, “The virus doesn’t know whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent. For sure, we know that. And yet there is that divide of people wanting to get vaccinated and not wanting to get vaccinated, which is really unfortunate because it’s losing lives.”

Tapper quoted the former health secretary under President Obama, Kathleen Sebelius, who recently said, “I’m trying to restrain myself, but I’ve kind of had it.” As The New York Times reported last week, she said that businesses and […]