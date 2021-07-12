The Biden administration’s COVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says that “ideological rigidity” is to blame for the vaccine hesitancy that is hindering the government’s vaccination efforts. Fauci said that new variants of the virus are becoming a rising threat.

Fauci made the comments on CNN’s ” State of the Union ,” as less than half of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated and demand for the jab continues to drop. “I mean, it’s ideological rigidity,” said Fauci. “I think there’s no reason not to get vaccinated. Why are we having red states and places in the South that are very highly ideological in one way, not wanting to get vaccinations—vaccinations have nothing to do with politics.”

Fauci also took the opportunity to take a swipe at conservatives, labelling scenes from this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas as “horrifying”, Fox News reports.

“It’s horrifying,” said Fauci. “I mean, they are cheering about someone saying it’s a good thing for people not to try and save their lives.” He added, “I just don’t get it, I don’t understand that.”

CPAC and Fauci had been at odds, and he was brought up by many speakers at the conference, including Donald Trump Jr ., who […]