Didn’t Michael Moore tell us Cuba had the best healthcare system in the world?

Havana- Thousands of Cubans came out to protest the broken healthcare system and demanded freedom from the Communist dictatorship on Sunday. This is the biggest protest in Cuba in decades.

Reuters reported :

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in rarely seen protests, expressing frustration over pandemic restrictions, the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and what they said was government neglect. President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who also heads the Communist Party, blamed the United States for the unrest in a nationally televised speech on Sunday afternoon. The protests broke out in San Antonio de los Banos municipality in Artemisa Province, bordering Havana, with video on social media showing hundreds of residents chanting anti-government slogans and demanding everything from coronavirus vaccines to an end of daily blackouts. "I just walked through town looking to buy some food and there were lots of people there, some with signs, protesting," local resident Claris Ramirez said by phone. "They are protesting blackouts, that there is no medicine," she