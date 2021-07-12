Los Angeles, CA – National Football League (NFL) star Frank Clark has been charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, but it wasn’t for the Uzi that he was carrying in his bag on June 20.

The Kansas City Chiefs defensive end was charged with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon in connection with a March 13 incident when he was pulled over the by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), Sports Illustrated reported.

Police said Clark and his friend Charles Smith were stopped by CHP officers while driving in a 1993 Toyota Supra with no front license plate, TMZ Sports reported. Officers said they saw the muzzle of a gun sticking out of a bag in the backseat of the car.

Police search the vehicle and recovered two loaded weapons, a rifle and a handgun, TMZ reported.

Clark could face up to three years in prison on that charge, ESPN reported.

Then on June 20, Clark was allegedly stopped in Los Angeles in a separate incident and officers found an Uzi sticking out of his bag.Alex Spiro, Clark’s lawyer, said that the Uzi belonged to his client’s bodyguard, according to ESPN.The recent gun charges were not the first time that […]