(Faithwire) Evangelist and motivational speaker, Nick Vujicic, announced that he plans to start a bank that supports pro-life efforts after learning that many financial institutions donate to organizations that endorse abortions.

During an interview Thursday with The Epoch Times , Vujicic said he began to speak out against the innocent killing of unborn babies in March 2019. Within 16 weeks of doing that, he revealed, “we had a grenade at our house, a false magazine article published against me, a lawsuit threat, a spying drone, and a bank kicked me out.”

Around that same time, Vujicic spoke with his good friend Betsy Gray about launching Pro-Life Bank . The 38-year-old, who has an extensive financial background, told Gray that he needed to pray more about the idea.

Vujicic explained that during that period, he experienced more adversity, but this time from his own bank.

“I got kicked out of a bank with no warning. They froze my credit cards, froze my debit cards,” he said. “They gave me a letter to say that they did a review of me as a client and they don’t want anything to do with me.”

The pro-life advocate chose to take on the project with Gray and is….To […]