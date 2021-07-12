Slavery to an ideology disconnected from the word of God produces ignorance and bigotry.

Vice President Kamala Harris is not stupid. Her parents earned graduate degrees from Cal Berkeley. Harris graduated from Howard University. She earned a law degree from a solid school in San Francisco.

Her nervous cackle and occasional illogical word salads cause her political foes to question her intelligence. I don’t. The political ideology she’s forced to defend provokes ignorance.

Her boss, President Joe Biden, and her party have framed any attempt to verify the identity of voters as a new form of Jim Crow laws intent on disenfranchising black, brown, poor, city, and rural voters.

On Friday, BET host Soledad O’Brien asked Harris if she would politically compromise on calls for enhanced voter ID requirements. The vice president’s response sparked derision across social media.

“I don’t think that we should underestimate what that could mean,” Harris replied. “Because in some people’s mind, that means, well, you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove you are who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t … there’s no Kinko’s, there’s no OfficeMax […]