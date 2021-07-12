U. S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during Top far-left figures in American politics were silent on Sunday as Cubans took to the streets crying out for freedom from the nation’s communist dictatorship.

Videos circulated on social media of Cubans marching in the streets, protesting the impoverished conditions of the island and their lack of freedom under the far-left communist regime. They did so while chanting “Liberty” and “Freedom” and waving an American flag. The communist dictatorship later started cracking down on the protests, allegedly inflicting violence on the unarmed protesters and cutting off internet access.

Notable far-left figures that did not weigh in on the matter by the time this report was filed included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who was described in 2016 by Tom Perez, then-Chairman of the Democrat Party, as the “ future ” of the Democrat Party.

Sanders has repeatedly praised murderous communist dictators and regimes, including Cuba, as highlighted by Sanders’ political opposition: Sanders vacationed in Cuba and has praised the Cuban revolution saying he was excited to watch Dictator Fidel Castro “ rising up against the ugly rich people .” Sen. Sanders praised Communist Cuba’s “ value system ” while he was […]