U. S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during Top far-left figures in American politics were silent on Sunday as Cubans took to the streets crying out for freedom from the nation’s communist dictatorship.
Videos circulated on social media of Cubans marching in the streets, protesting the impoverished conditions of the island and their lack of freedom under the far-left communist regime. They did so while chanting “Liberty” and “Freedom” and waving an American flag. The communist dictatorship later started cracking down on the protests, allegedly inflicting violence on the unarmed protesters and cutting off internet access.
Notable far-left figures that did not weigh in on the matter by the time this report was filed included Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who was described in 2016 by Tom Perez, then-Chairman of the Democrat Party, as the “ future ” of the Democrat Party.
Sanders has repeatedly praised murderous communist dictators and regimes, including Cuba, as highlighted by Sanders’ political opposition: Sanders vacationed in Cuba and has praised the Cuban revolution saying he was excited to watch Dictator Fidel Castro “ rising up against the ugly rich people .” Sen. Sanders praised Communist Cuba’s “ value system ” while he was […]
Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker