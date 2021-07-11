CTH readers know Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowsi very well. Her history of political manipulation and DeceptiCon activity is deep. Murkowski was defeated in the GOP primary in 2010 by Joe Miller (who we supported), and yet the Alaska senator refused to give up her power and ran as a write-in candidate. CTH has been exposing this b**ch for 12 years. Enough is enough. The RNC club never punished Murkowski for those 2010 shenanigans because, well, the RNC club supports this type of cocktail club ideologue.

This reality is part of the entrenched problem with the RNC as an organization, they rebuke the efforts of the grassroots base.

Ronna McDaniel is simply one vile person in a long-line of vile RNC people who maintain this corrupt club operation.

Lisa Murkowski is a prime example of the type of politician who permits the Intelligence Branch to exist because the superseding branch of government allows her to continue living a life of indulgence and influence. She is a grifter and a liar of the highest order.

The DeceptiCon wing of the UniParty fuels and supports the Intelligence Branch because the Intelligence Branch protects both wings of the UniParty. This is why, despite refusing to accept the […]