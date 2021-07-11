CTH readers know Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowsi very well. Her history of political manipulation and DeceptiCon activity is deep. Murkowski was defeated in the GOP primary in 2010 by Joe Miller (who we supported), and yet the Alaska senator refused to give up her power and ran as a write-in candidate. CTH has been exposing this b**ch for 12 years. Enough is enough. The RNC club never punished Murkowski for those 2010 shenanigans because, well, the RNC club supports this type of cocktail club ideologue.
This reality is part of the entrenched problem with the RNC as an organization, they rebuke the efforts of the grassroots base.
Ronna McDaniel is simply one vile person in a long-line of vile RNC people who maintain this corrupt club operation.
Lisa Murkowski is a prime example of the type of politician who permits the Intelligence Branch to exist because the superseding branch of government allows her to continue living a life of indulgence and influence. She is a grifter and a liar of the highest order.
The DeceptiCon wing of the UniParty fuels and supports the Intelligence Branch because the Intelligence Branch protects both wings of the UniParty. This is why, despite refusing to accept the […]
Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker