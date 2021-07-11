Hollywood has lunged into a suicidal downward spiral from which it likely cannot recover. From mandating “diversity” for its “best picture” Academy Awards selections to requiring a “ sensitivity counselor ” on movie sets, the motion picture industry is a big pile of wokeness on steroids.

It’s so bad that rather than accept that their tortured preachy product is neither entertaining nor escapist (what typical theater-goers seek in a movie), they blame the audience for being too misogynist to go see an all-female Ghostbusters or too racist to embrace the latest new black superhero film. The audience is the problem! These holier-than-thou Hollywood heavies are churning out woke pearls, but the unwashed swine just snort and turn away.

Not content to moan and whine about “diversity,” the more rabid leftists are now insisting that only fat women play fat women , that only trans actors portray trans people , and etc. And few actors are speaking out about this because they have to worry about ever working in the industry again (particularly if they happen to be white . . . and male).

Sean Penn is one actor, however, who is saying what everyone is probably thinking: this “ludicrous,” “Soviet”-style nonsense is […]