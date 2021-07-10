The Washington Post is preparing a hit piece on Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Post investigative reporter Michael Kranish left me a voicemail on Tuesday requesting an interview. Carlson, Kranish relayed, was the subject of the request.
This will serve as my response to Kranish’s appeal.
Over the past year, Carlson’s nightly monologues have become must-see TV for me, and I don’t watch much television. I gave up on cable news shows and major network scripted-TV shows years ago.
The last cable news show I watched regularly was “The Ed Show” on MSNBC. I related to the host, Ed Schultz, a former small-college football player who had a brief tryout with the Oakland Raiders. Schultz had a working-class point of view. MSNBC canceled his show in 2015.
Shortly after, I bailed on all cable news. I avoided all the partisan madness throughout most of the Trump presidency. Other than sporting events, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, for about four years, I never turned on my television.
COVID changed my habits. I was living in Los Angeles along the Wilshire Corridor. I could no longer hang out at Wally’s in Beverly Hills or frequent the iPic movie theatre two blocks from my apartment. Plus, I found […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker