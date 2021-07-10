Is Pennsylvania the key to exposing the stolen 2020 presidential election? Judging by the unhinged responses and massive gaslighting coming from Democrats and mainstream media, this seems like an extremely likely scenario.

The state senate is on course to do an Arizona-style forensic audit of the election. State Senator Doug Mastriano announced this week that it was almost certainly going to happen. Today, the Secretary of State issued orders for county election boards to not cooperate.

Clearly, someone’s terrified.

Mastriano responded to the news:

But it isn’t just those in the Pennsylvania government involved in voter fraud who are taking action. “President” Biden is making an emergency trip of his own to “protect” election integrity. Seriously, that’s what they’re saying about his trip on July 13. According to The Conservative Treehouse:

I hate to say I told ya so, but…. [SEE HERE] The stakes are just too high to allow the Senate in Pennsylvania to conduct a 2020 election audit; and all prior corrupt activity must be protected and maintained. As a direct result the White House is announcing the people behind Joe Biden are immediately dispatching all federal resources to Philadelphia to begin the war against Pennsylvania voters.

The Obama regime officials cannot permit the State of Pennsylvania to challenge or expose the scale of election fraud executed in Philadelphia county. They will manipulate every narrative needed, instruct every corporate media ally, call out every labor union and community activist group, pre-position Antifa, trigger every BIG Tech mechanism, activate the DOJ, FBI, Department of Homeland Security and even the U.S. military if that is needed to quell any rebellion.

The motive for this visit is directly the result of Pennsylvania State Senator & Chairman of the PA Intergovernmental Operations Committee, Doug Mastriano, announcing the intent of the PA legislative committee to conduct a forensic audit of Philadelphia.

Why would the so-called President of the United States take time away from his extraordinarily busy schedule eating ice cream and creeping out little girls to visit a state just because they’re having an election audit. He won fair and square, right? Nothing crazy happened with the manufacturing of massive amounts of last-minute ballots that mysteriously went to him 9-1, right? As I noted on Twitter:

There are only two types of people who believe (or pretend to believe) fighting against election audits somehow preserves election integrity. 1) Those terrified the truth will be revealed

2) Absolute morons https://t.co/JLtlaahjWa — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 10, 2021

Clearly, someone else is terrified. Of course, with Biden we also have to take into account the second option is still a possibility.

If there wasn’t massive, widespread voter fraud in Pennsylvania, the Biden regime should embrace the opportunity to have an audit that puts the “conspiracy theories” to rest. Unless, of course, those highly credible theories of a stolen election are absolutely correct.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit