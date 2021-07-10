Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other officials will discuss an illegal marijuana eradication operation that resulted in the seizure of approximately 373,000 marijuana plants and 33,480 lbs of harvested marijuana worth about $1.193 billion. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva appeared on Fox & Friends Weekend early Saturday morning to discuss his goal of eliminating illegal marijuana farms operated by drug cartels that set up shop in the desert during the pandemic.

Even though recreational cannabis sales became legal in California in 2018, high taxes and strict regulations have resulted in a thriving black market.

Villanueva announced earlier this week that law enforcement had seized more than 16 tons of illegal pot during a 10-day operation that had an estimated street value of nearly $1.2 billion. The effort targeted the Antelope Valley in northern L.A. County, which is part of the Mojave Desert. During a press conference on Wednesday, the sheriff said he wanted to “send a clear message to the cartels and anyone doing illegal operations in the High Desert: your days are over, and we are coming for you.” He also said Asian and Armenian organized crime rings were involved in unlawful harvests in that area.

“During the […]