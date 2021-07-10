This has been building for some time now, but it’s finally out in the open: To be overtly patriotic and show public support for the American flag is now a sign of conservatism. Not the longstanding traditional “good” conservatism of small government, fiscal discipline, and a strong military. No, these days, to be a flag-respecting, America-first patriot is to reveal oneself to be a white-privileged, Trump-supporting, LGBT-phobic, terminally non-woke ignoramus of the lowest kind. Rehabilitation from such a position is impossible in the eyes of the enlightened Progressive. In the current social climate, to be patriotic is a permanent brand of both cultural illiteracy and personal ignorance.

Hardcore liberals and radical activists have long had serious issues with patriotism and public displays of national support. One of the first examples to be widely seen by a worldwide television audience was when American track medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in a black power salute during the playing of the U.S. national anthem at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

Various memorable anti-American personal protests have followed through the ensuing years, but for whatever reason, it’s the kneeling during the National Anthem by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick during […]