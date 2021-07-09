The growing numbers of American parents going up against woke educators and their school board allies are performing an important — indeed, historic — service to their country. Future generations will applaud their efforts to prevent color shaming, to promote academic achievement, and to preserve an accurate retelling of history. Ever since Horace Mann established the first state department of education in Massachusetts, the widely accepted purpose of publicly funded schooling has been to nurture confident, capable, and knowledgeable citizens.

Not that the fight to maintain this laudable tradition has been easy. For their willingness to oppose far-left ideologues, many parents have endured accusations of racism, teacher harassment of their children, and even the threat of lawsuits . Yet “woke” curricula are fated to prove increasingly unpopular as its advocates are forced to confront three hard facts.

First, virtually all the research used to justify the teaching of Critical Race Theory, when closely examined, falls clearly into the category of junk science. Education studies in general are notoriously biased by political prejudice, teacher union economic priorities, and poor controls — more than half cannot even be replicated by independent experts, according to Stanford University’s Meta-Research Innovation Center — but those that […]