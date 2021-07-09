THE PLANDEMIC, THE STOLEN ELECTION AND THEN ALL-OUT CIVIL WAR

This is not about the issues that led to the War Between the States. That’s what they called it when I was studying history in school 60 years ago, on the centennial of the conflict that ripped America apart at the seams.

It is not about slavery. America had a black president for two terms. To some degree, this is about states’ rights, but thus far we haven’t quite reached the point of any of them declaring secession, though I understand the Lone Star State has discussed it. On that issue, everything else aside, it’s interesting that the U.S. Constitution, while it provides for admitting states to the union, does not provide for, nor prohibit expressly, them leaving the union. In The Federalist Papers, Madison and Hamilton actually considered what would happen if only 9 of the 13 original colonies ratified the Constitution and the other 4 did not. It became a moot point when all 13 did ratify. Otherwise, we could have had 4 states that became part of the United States that never specifically made the decision to join. An interesting case study is Texas which gained its independence from Mexico in 1835 and 10 years later in 1845, became the 28th state of the United States of America. 16 years later, Texas seceded from the Union and was forced back in after the Confederacy conceded defeat at Appomattox Court House in 1865.

NO WONDER THE DEMOCRATS WANT TO ERASE HISTORY

Like the original 13 colonies on the Eastern Seaboard, both Texas and Hawaii were independent sovereign nations before they became part of the United States of America. Indian Territory was never supposed to become part of any state of the union under treaties made between the United States government and the five southeastern tribes, the Muscogee (Creek), Seminole, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Cherokee, who were removed from their original homelands and forced over a Trail of Tears by President Andrew Jackson. Yet, they were incorporated into the state of Oklahoma in 1907.

What I’m getting at here is that in the past, admission to the union has been a one-way street which is considered irrevocable under force of arms. The U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case of McGirt v Oklahoma on July 9th, 2020, affirms the continuing sovereignty of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Will Forever Be Sovereign

We will save for another discussion the ramifications of Native American sovereignty. My point here is just that none of the five tribes at this time is advocating total independence from the United States.

In other words, none of the 50 states nor American Indian tribes are actively trying to break away from the United States at this point. There are some in the Native Hawaiian Sovereignty movement who have talked about it, but so far it’s just talk.

ANOTHER FALSE FLAG OPERATION

Unfortunately, on January 6th, 2021, conservatives fell hook, line and sinker for a setup to invade the U.S. Capitol designed by the left to be blamed upon the political right. President Donald Trump was the main target and ultimately the main victim. One of the primary tactics of Marxism and their poster boy Saul Alinsky is deceit. If anyone is gullible enough and politically naïve enough, he or she will be framed for the most heinous of crimes.

Today, what we see is an outright attempt to provoke conservatives to righteous indignation which will be portrayed as treason.

They came after our 1st Amendment rights. They also assaulted our 2nd Amendment rights. They overthrew the government of a rightfully re-elected President of the United States through subterfuge and foreign interventions.

Now they are carefully painting a portrait of conservatives as misanthropes and dangers to society. The way they are going about this is to cause us to react in anger to their in-your-face tactics. Just as Hamas often successfully portrays Israel as the aggressor when the Jewish state is doing nothing more than fending off incoming missiles, likewise those who are trying to undermine America will throw the first punch and have the camera ready to get a snapshot of us when we respond in self-defense.

Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses Grant reunited America and brought a divided country back together without condemning half of the country and their leaders after the first Civil War. But Nancy Pelosi obviously considers herself of much greater intellect and patriotism than these two icons of American history, so she wants to eliminate anything that reflects the Confederacy on Capitol Hill. Maybe she should be more concerned about atoning for the legacy of Democrat KKK members like the late Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia. Joe Manchin, are you paying attention?

Statues are not their actual targets. Their purpose is to drive a wedge into the heart of America and assassinate any remnants of patriotism and mutual respect for those of differing views. They certainly realize how offensive is their celebration of homosexuality in promoting gay pride month while reminding us how much they hate those of us who still maintain traditional family values. If you want to see a display of hatred, try replying to any tweet about pride month with any respectful opposition thereto and see what kind of ad hominem attacks will immediately be made against you.

IT IS INTENT, NOT IGNORANCE, THAT ATTACKS YOUR WAY OF LIFE

It’s difficult to imagine that anybody is really so dense and stupid as to believe that a man can become a woman or a woman can become a man. Saying you want to practice perversion is one thing, but trying to back it up with science is something else altogether. There’s a very simple rule for medical doctors who deliver babies. If a child has a penis, he’s a boy. If a child has a vagina, she’s a girl. So, try to convince me that the same countries that can put astronauts on the Moon and spaceships on Mars, which depend upon conformity to actual science, could actually buy into the charade of gender fluidity. Go ahead, I’ll wait!

Climate change has long been the forté of charlatans like Al Gore. There are so many legitimate problems in our country to deal with that the waste of time and resources on climate change (which is no longer referred to as global warming, by the way) proves that it is a political tool rather than a legitimate fear. Actual climate change that would take centuries or millennia is certainly not under rhe control of the 117th Congress or any future iteration thereof.

Critical Race Theory is obviously a plot to undermine the moral fabric of the United States and to vitiate the military preparedness of our Armed Forces. Any Admiral or General who advocates this and who forces it down the throat of those under their chain of command, is not fit to be in uniform. Why would any Soldier, Sailor, Marine or member of the Air Force, Space Force or Coast Guard sacrifice his or her life for a country that isn’t worth saving?

But, we have finally reached the depths of the abyss when the National Archives determines that they need some kind of a trigger warning that viewing the original Constitution, Declaration of Independence and other historic documents may offend some because they might glorify white males who just happened to be the Founders of this country. History is what it is! Live with it! Get over it! Move on! Better yet, accept it!

Anybody who gets so offended that they have a spaz attack over such things is not only unfit to wear the uniform or to serve in the government of this country, they aren’t even mentally equipped to intelligently elect officials to reverse this self-destructive self-loathing trend.

I cannot write this off to ignorance. It is a deliberate attempt to destroy this country. Forget who you are. Despise where you came from. Hate everything that has happened up until now. Erase yourself and become a blank slate. Be ready for the powers-that-be to reinvent you and write a new Marxist identity upon your psyche.

THIS IS MUCH MORE THAN A WAR OF WORDS OR IDEALS

If that’s all that it was, then we could deal with it academically and philosophically. But in the first Civil War from 1861-1865, different factions actually shot and killed one another. It appears that there are some in this country who want to provoke another such confrontation. They’ve gone beyond just socially ostracizing us and causing us to acquiesce to their humiliation.

They want us gone! Not just gone from the political scene! Not just invisible! Not even just hiding within our own residences! They want to completely eliminate us!

If you think this is paranoia, open your eyes. When Joe Biden manages to put half a dozen intelligible words together, listen to what comes out of his mouth. Observe what Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Maxine Waters and others are actually saying. They consider you a non-person with no rights whatsoever. You probably would not have any remorse if you stepped on a cockroach. Keep that metaphor in mind. That’s how they consider us.

DON’T LET IT HAPPEN!

Remember what I said at the outset. They are setting you up for a fall. They are framing you. They are devising another false flag operation where they can declare that the major threat to American Security is domestic terrorism. A terrorist, in their book, is anyone who disagrees with them about anything. They disregard the threat posed by ISIS, Al Qaeda, Iran, China and all those both outside and inside our borders that are developing kinetic means to destroy us. That’s because our current crop of politicians are the useful idiots for these foreign foes who will devour them if they succeed in wiping us out. Keep feeding the crocodile in hopes that it will eat you last.

Remember that a politician is not necessarily your friend just because he or she has an [R] after their name. How many GOP members of Congress and State governors stabbed us in the back during the recent election? The political elite has one thing in common and that is their mutual desire and greed to remain in power whatever the cost and whomever they have to hurt in the process.

NEVER TAKE ANYTHING AT FACE VALUE

Discern the spirits and see if they be of God. Do not trust any action by any politician, and yes I do mean any politician, to be in your best interests. There are some that you can give the benefit of the doubt based upon reliability of their track records. But that is not carte blanche.

Right now there is an attempt to totally erase all of the good things which Donald Trump did during his four years in office. The Abraham Accords are totally ignored. The overwhelming love and support of so many millions of Americans for his patriotism has been co-opted and distorted. But, the guy who hid in his basement during the campaign is big news if something happens to his dog. The press is not even subtle! Stealing the presidency from Donald Trump was not enough, they want to totally destroy him personally as well as politically, and they want to bury (perhaps literally) all his supporters alongside him.

I can’t help but sneer when I hear people saying that Donald Trump is the worst president of our lifetime when we have such yahoos and oxygen thieves as Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, not even to mention Joe Biden and what’s-her-name waiting in the wings. They’re just telling you not to believe your lying eyes, not to trust your own five senses. Open your mouth and swallow whatever they feed you.

Even a sugar-coated turd isn’t going to taste good. Sorry, but I wanted to leave you with some descriptive imagery that you might remember.

FIRST AND FOREMOST

Do not allow them to provoke you to violence! That is exactly what they want. They throw the first punch and have the camera ready to capture you when you retaliate.

I truly hope and sincerely pray that there is not a kinetic shooting war ahead like what this country endured 160 years ago. Our ancestors survived that one because back then we still had more in common than we did which divided us. But, that is no longer the case.

We conservatives are not going to start another Civil War! But our enemies are admonished not to fire upon Fort Sumter!

Article cross-posted from David’s Blog.

