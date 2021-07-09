On Wednesday, the Audit War Room pointed out possible crimes committed by Maricopa County obstructing the audit investigation.

Today, another point was made about their shady efforts to stop this audit. AZ: If Maricopa County BOS and their vendors had cooperated with the Senate subpoena, the audit would have been complete weeks ago.

Today, another point was made about their shady efforts to stop this audit. AZ: If Maricopa County BOS and their vendors had cooperated with the Senate subpoena, the audit would have been complete weeks ago.

Why are they stalling it? — Audit War Room (@AuditWarRoom) July 9, 2021

They have successfully delayed the audit with their false claims and failure to comply with the law.

What have they been doing with this extra time they’ve bought for themselves?

If this was an audit of nearly anything else, these people would be in JAIL. Why do we not hold our elections to the same standard of scrutiny?