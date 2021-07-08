The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office in Salisbury, Maryland, is conducting an investigation into the attempted murder of a police officer, according to WBOC-TV . What are the details?

The incident took place early Monday morning when a suspect reportedly fired on an occupied patrol vehicle in Salisbury. Authorities said that a deputy inside the vehicle came under fire while responding to reports of shots being fired.

The station reported that the investigation of the incident revealed that a “large block party” celebrating Independence Day drew at least 200 attendees.

As the party progressed, authorities said an altercation broke out, prompting gunfire.

“An investigation of this scene revealed evidence that more than 100 shots were fired, although [authorities believe] most of them were celebratory for the holiday,” the outlet reported.

Several homes and vehicles in the area were reportedly struck by gunfire, but there were no reports of injuries.WBOC reported, “It is presumed the gunshot that impacted the marked patrol vehicle in the driver’s door was fired out of a sedan that was leaving the area upon the deputy’s arrival.”Additional officers responding to the scene recalled seeing a suspect fleeing from the area and attempted to stop the driver.Officers attempted to catch the […]

