Today, The Two Mikes again spoke to Dr. Richard Fisher about what appears to be a rapidly growing military threat from China, one Beijing is doing little to hide.

This week the Japanese Foreign Minister publicly warned Washington that Russia and China are edging closer to a full military alliance and seem to be preparing a Pearl Harbor-like attack on the United States. (NB: Americans have already experienced the 3-4 November 2020 digital Pearl Harbor conducted on our election by the Chinese and enabled by the Democratic Party.)

During the first half of 2020, senior U.S. military officers have warned that their assessments of Chinese nuclear and military strength are barely completed before they must be revised because of Beijing’s push to enlarge its military’s size and capabilities.

Last week, a private sector analytic group, using commercial satellite photography, disclosed that China is in the midst of building more than 120 additional underground silos for nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Dr. Fisher discusses each of these Chinese threats in turn, and provides an insight on them that is simply not available from any other media outlet in the United States.

Dr, Fisher deals only in facts and long experience, and his assessment will astound and dismay loyal Americans who seek the survival of the republic.

