Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced this week that her department will go after those who made “false claims” about the 2020 presidential election in Michigan.

Nessel will use the state police to “assist in the matter.”

Nessel says she is using Republican Senator Ed McBroom’s report on the 2020 election. McBroom and his colleagues said they found NO EVIDENCE OF FRAUD in the 2020 election. McBroom also encouraged Nessel to go after those individuals who made “false claims” about the process.

WOW.

How is this even legal? And how does Dana Nessel still keep a job? She has no respect or knowledge of the US Constitution.State Republican Senators Ed McBroom and Mike Shirkey then went on to urge government officials to investigate the Michigan and Detroit whistleblowers who spoke out about the election fraud and abuse. In November The Gateway Pundit and our team in Detroit interviewed DOZENS of GOP election observers who were threatened, abused, attacked, and harassed at the TCF Center in Detroit, […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

