Share the truth















Twitter insists it does not suppress free speech on behalf of governments, following accusations of censoring tweets critical of China.

In the recent past, the Chinese Communist Party-led government, notorious for not taking kindly to criticism, has increasingly taken action against foreign critics, be they individuals or organizations.

Last week, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was celebrating 100 years in power. Anne-Marie Brady, of the University of Canterbury in New Zealand, posted several tweets mocking the celebrations. Over the weekend, Twitter restricted her account, and some of the tweets were marked as “unavailable.”

In the tweets, Brady noted the CCP’s celebrations lack of international recognition or validation. Russia’s President Vladamir Putin, whose government is not so different from China in terms of silencing critics, was one of the few leaders who congratulated the CCP.

In one tweet, Brady mocked China’s President Xi Jinping, saying an appropriate headline for a news story about the celebrations would have been: “Xi: it’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to.”

Her account was restored on Monday morning.

“Opening my work laptop this morning I was greeted by a “Welcome back” message on my screen from @Twitter, as if I was the one who left them,” Brady said.

She criticized Twitter for the censorship, writing: “Seems like @Twitter may have briefly forgotten they don’t work for Xi Jinping.”

In another tweet, posted on Monday, Brady accused social media companies of silencing critics of the CCP.

“Some of the biggest names in social media, from @Twitter to @LinkedIn @Zoom & @Facebook, appear to be getting into a habit of silencing CCP critics. Yesterday it was my turn to be censored,” Brady wrote.

Twitter responded to the criticism, saying: “To set the record straight, the assertion that Twitter is in coordination with any government to suppress speech has no basis in fact whatsoever. We advocate for a free global internet and remain a staunch defender of freedom of expression.”

According to Edward Lucas, a columnist for the UK newspaper The Times, Twitter’s automated systems might have been responsible for the censorship in response to multiple complaints by CCP agents.

“After I had stoked a furor on Twitter and sent umpteen complaints, her account was restored,” Lucas wrote. “Less prominent victims of Chinese censorship would have scantier chances of redress.”

Brady thanked Lucas, pointing out that Twitter would not respond to her complaints about the censorship.

Twitter, in a statement, said sometimes it adds temporary notices on Tweets when it detects unusual activity, before it investigates. The platform did not specify what exactly triggered the notices and restrictions.

China has not commented or confirmed any action taken against Brady for her critical tweets. Beijing has previously vehemently denied accusations of interference with foreign media or political systems, according to Newsweek. But in the recent past, especially under Xi’s leadership, the Chinese government has increasingly taken action against foreign critics.

Image and article cross-posted from Reclaim the Net.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth















Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit