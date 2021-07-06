Share the truth















Anti-liberty Leftists have again shown their true colours in their attacks against former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The video is an interview with true liberal Alan Dershowitz detailing these actions making the larger point, that the authoritarians have become the enemy of free speech, due process, and equal protection of the laws.

We have endeavoured to make this point numerous times, that while leftists love to play games with deceptive names, their actions speak louder than their words or labels. Consider this quotation from the video:

[05:30 Time index]

The hard left has become the enemy of free speech, due process and equal protection of the laws and they call themselves progressives. They don’t want equality they want identity politics they don’t want due process if a woman says it’s true it must be true why have a hearing.

They don’t want free speech if we don’t agree with you shouldn’t be able to say it free speech for me but not for thee. What has happened to the hard left and the constitution they see the constitution as the enemy of their utopia they don’t realize that without these constitutional rights every utopia turns into a dystopia. If you don’t believe that look at Castro’s Cuba look at Mao’s China, look at Stalin’s Russia and you’ll see historically it’s always been the case when you end these rights you end freedom and liberty and we have to fight against that.

Liberals and Classic liberals are definitionally the same things.

Permit us to repeat what we have stated in the past. Most online dictionaries do not have an entry for the term ‘classic liberal’. Neither do a number of print versions, for example, the revised 2nd edition of the OED or the 2nd edition of the Oxford Mini English Dictionary.

Meaning that both are in essence defined as the same thing and that true liberals belong on the Right side of the political spectrum. We are the defenders of civil rights and liberty and the reason we are rightfully labeled pro-freedom.

The Bottom Line: Anti-liberty Leftists are authoritarian, but they have to hide it.

This brings us back to the point made in the video, free speech and the constraints on the government in the Bill of Rights are meant to conserve liberty. Anti-liberty Leftists cannot abide by those constraints and therefore they are using critical theory to attack our founding documents and everything else. Note that they never try to sell their own socialistic snake oil. They only work to tear things down so that their authoritarianism can fill the void.

But they can never, ever be honest about what they are, so they must always muddy the water and keep people confused. Using terms deliberately undefined or surreptitiously redefined to their ‘specifications’ and purposes, or using political spectrum models of 2,3,4,5, 5, etc. axis that make no sense.

This is why it’s important to use precise language in dealing with the authoritarian left. This is why it’s important to push back with labels from the pro-freedom side that attack at the incessant deception of the anti-liberty left.

