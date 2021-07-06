Share the truth















As much of America continues to listen to bureaucratic fraudster Anthony Fauci who hasn’t been involved in medicine or medical research for decades, the name they should be hearing is Dr. Robert Malone. He knows a thing or two about the Covid-19 injections. After all, he’s the one who invented the very mRNA vaccine technology being used in the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

Unfortunately for Dr. Malone and America, the powers-that-be have excommunicated him from the public square. His social media accounts have been deleted. His Wikipedia page has been removed and previous mentions of him as the inventor of the mRNA technology itself have been completely scrubbed. He is being completely canceled ever since coming out against vaccine use for most people.

Keep in mind, he’s not an “anti-vaxxer.” He’s cautious about not only the lack of data regarding these “vaccines” but also the fact that available data raises red flags. He is a proponent of the elderly considering getting the vaccines, though he’s not dogmatic about it. As for children, teens, and young adults, he sees no reason for any of them to take the risk. Here he is talking about it on Tucker Carlson’s show:

Referenced in the interview was the podcast that he did that was quickly deleted by the Big Tech tyrants at YouTube. It’s a three-hour video and, frankly, much of it is annoying, but Dr. Malone’s portions are extremely informative. When you get time, please watch it:

Glenn Beck had him on as well. They talked about government transparency and bioethics, but also about the censorship he’s been experiencing.

All three videos are worth watching, but perhaps more importantly they’re worth sharing. Dr. Robert Malone is currently being wiped from the internet and blacklisted by mainstream media. It’s up to all of us to get the truth he is telling out to the world.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth















Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit