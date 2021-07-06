Share the truth















Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visits a military firing range near Grodno, Belarus, August 22, 2020. Photo: Andrei Stasevich via Reuters. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko — widely known as “Europe’s last dictator” — claimed that Jews “ruled the world” and had “managed to force the world to remember the Holocaust” during an independence day speech to the armed forces of the former Soviet republic.

Lukashenko, who has maintained an iron grip on power since 1994 and is the target of both US and European Union sanctions, made the remarks at a memorial service on July 3, Belarus independence day, held for Soviet troops who lost their lives during World War II. get the best of the algemeiner straight to your inbox! “The Jews managed to force the world to remember the Holocaust,” Lukashenko declared. “The entire world grovels before them and gives in to them. They are afraid to say a single word out of place.”

By contrast, he continued, “[W]e are tolerant and likable. We left things alone until it got to the point where others started attacking us and the memory of our efforts.”

Ninety percent of Belarus’s Jewish community — 800,000 people — were exterminated during the Holocaust. As in […]

Read the whole story at www.algemeiner.com

Share the truth















Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit