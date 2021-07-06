Share the truth















I expect you all have read President Xi’s speech on the hundredth anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. I have, and I was shocked. Not because of the Commie stuff, but the Whiteness. Said President Xi Jingping: China is a great nation. What? Nation? You and I know that “nation” is Whiteness squared, the very instantiation of white oppression and systemic racism. Nation equals Nationalist equals Nazi: Literally Hitler.

President Xi continues, recalling the struggle to dig China out of its century of humiliation : As noble-minded patriots sought to pull the nation together, the Taiping Heavenly Kingdom Movement, the Reform Movement of 1898, the Yihetuan Movement, and the Revolution of 1911 rose one after the other, and a variety of plans were devised to ensure national survival, but all of these ended in failure. Ahem. The Taiping rebellion was the idea of a Chinese kid who had failed his state examinations and decided he was the brother of Jesus Christ. Whiteness. The 1898 Reform was all about building a modern education system, applying principles of capitalism, and rapid industrialization. Whiteness! At least the Yihetuan Movement — Boxer Rebellion to you — really was an anti-western, anti-Christian, anti-Whiteness movement. The […]

Read the whole story at www.americanthinker.com

Share the truth















Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit