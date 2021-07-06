Share the truth















This isn’t the first time the progressive Left has gone to war with the Democratic Party establishment. These fights get nasty. The dirty laundry from the first war was aired for all to see days before the 2016 Democratic National Convention. Emails from the national committee showed staffers mulling ways to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) bid for the nomination. It was Hillary’s time, remember? Except that it wasn’t. Donald Trump would clinch one of the biggest upsets in American political history. There was another bout of conflict during the 2020 primaries. Every time, Bernie Sanders would flounder south of the Mason-Dixon line. Every time, this area would derail his White House ambitions. You need black Democrats to win—Sanders isn’t getting them. That doesn’t mean there aren’t black progressives who are left as hell and are still all about this Vermont socialist.

Nina Turner is a former Ohio state senator who is running to fill the congressional seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge who is now Biden’s Secretary for Housing and Urban Development. Open warfare between the two camps of the Democratic Party could erupt as Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), the House Majority Whip, has decided to intervene and […]

















