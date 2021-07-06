Share the truth















2017 Ripple Of Hope Awards Dinner Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, daughter of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, announced this week that she’s “demisexual,” apparently meaning she’s only attracted to individuals with whom she has an emotional connection.

“When I was in elementary school, I feared that I was lesbian. When I was in middle school, I came out to my family and close friends as bisexual,” Michaela said during a livestream with Donato Tramuto, the former CEO of Tivity Health and a donor to the Robert F. Kennedy Center, according to the New York Post.

Michaela went on to say that she’s “always dreamed of a world in which nobody will have to come out, because everybody’s sexuality will be assumed fluid […] but in a world that force-feeds cisgender heterosexuality, coming out of the closet is a lifelong process of unpacking internalized social constructions and stigmas.”

After she came out as part of “queer” month, the 23-year-old said, she was fearful she’d be perceived as “attention-seeking,” acknowledging that it’s “hip or cool to not be hetero in my liberal bubble,” the Post highlighted.

Daily Wire Emeritus Ben Shapiro hit on the same note Tuesday, underscoring that people who are only attracted to others […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

Share the truth















Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit