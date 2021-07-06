Share the truth















AP Photo/Evan Vucci A poll from the Convention of States and the Trafalgar Group shows that most Americans do not believe that President Joe Biden is calling the shots in his administration. The poll was conducted before Biden’s stumbles over the weekend and surveyed 1,086 likely general election voters. When asked whether Biden is fully executing the duties of his office, 56.5% said no and believe others are directing his policy agenda.

The breakdown was predictably partisan. Only 31.7% of Democrats believe Biden is not in complete control, while 83.6% of Republicans say he is. As in many polls, the unaffiliated govern the result, and 58.4% of them think the president is not in full control of the agenda. The perception of non-partisan voters becomes very important in midterm elections and can swing outcomes.

Apparently, the corporate media’s obsession with what flavor ice cream Biden partakes of isn’t fooling anyone. One Twitter user made a video more than a minute long about the ice cream obsession alone. Nothing about this is normal for the supposed leader of the free world: Oh nothing, just year after year of news coverage about Joe Biden eating ice cream. Totally normal and not weird at […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Share the truth















Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit