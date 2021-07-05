Share the truth















A Twitter user reacting to news that social distancing rules in bars and pubs were being dropped prompted a viral “copypasta” of his unhinged rant. Twitter user “sam” @wwfcBanx_ responded to the news by calling for a national lockdown until at least Christmas.

“this is disgusting, masks and social distancing should be in place till minimum christmas time at the earliest, the government are clueless, the Delta variant should be taken seriously and we should go into a national lockdown to prevent it spreading”

this is disgusting, masks and social distancing should be in place till minimum christmas time at the earliest, the government are clueless, the indian variant should be taken seriously and we should go into a national lockdown to prevent it spreading — sam (@wwfcBanx_) July 4, 2021

At the time of this article, the content of his Tweet has been copied and pasted into fresh Tweets by over 200 users. That means it’s like at least a thousand who have done so since Twitter limits the visibility of many accounts through search protocols.

While many who posted the Tweet were mocking the original poster, a good chunk of them have been spreading the post as a response to anyone calling for lockdowns to be rescinded. A quick sampling of those posting it showed more than half were serious about their calls for continued lockdowns, social distancing, mask-wearing, and vaccinations.

Science has demonstrated the inefficacy of social distancing and other lockdown protocols in stopping the spread of Covid-19, but there are still plenty of people who believe in them for authoritarianism and fearmongering.

Image by kropekk_pl from Pixabay.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth















Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit