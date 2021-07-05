Share the truth















This week top-secret meetings are taking place between the top communications firms in the US. Big Tech, Mainstream Media (Big Media), and the intelligence community are gathering to strategize on how to consolidate their power over the information being force-fed to the American people.

Mark Dice shares the following: Every time people talk about the Mainstream media conglomerates secretly collaborating with each other. Visions of smoke-filled rooms and shadowy figures wearing expensive suits sitting around a table come to mind. Well, this may be an exaggerated expectation at the behind-the-scenes look at the issue, but it isn’t all that far from the truth. Every July since 1983 a small group of media moguls, tech titans, investors, politicians, and intelligence agency insiders, all gather in the small town of Sun Valley, Idaho, for a week of meetings to develop the consensus regarding policies for Mainstream media, social media, and emerging communications technology. TRENDING: Marxist Democrat Rep. Cori Bush’s 4th of July Message: “This Land is Stolen and Black People Still Aren’t Free” It’s basically like the Bilderberg meeting for media and since tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, Apple, and YouTube have become major players in the media industry, […]

