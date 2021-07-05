Share the truth















Freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a member of the so-called “Squad” of far-left House Democrats, triggered a tsunami of backlash Sunday when she said Independence Day is not about celebrating freedom for all Americans. What did Bush say?

According to Bush, America is a “stolen land,” black people “aren’t free,” and when people declare that Independence Day is about celebrating freedom, they mean for white people only.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” Bush said. When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is fo… https://t.co/PxxbUf75u1 — Cori Bush (@Cori Bush) 1625413693.0 Bush routinely publicly espouses far-left progressive ideas. Just last month, Bush celebrated the passage of a bill that made Juneteenth a nation holiday by demanding reparations . What was the reaction?

Bush’s remarks drew predictably sharp criticism and prompt rebuke from every corner of the internet. “Singlehandedly, @CoriBush has dishonored every Black person who ever fought for this nation, sprinkled a little Marxism into the mix, and lied about […]

