Share the truth















Authorities in Chicago say more than 80 people were shot, including 14 fatally, over the Fourth of July weekend. Several children were counted among the victims.

Article by Jack Phillips from our partners at The Epoch Times.

Officials told ABC7 and other news outlets that two people were killed and at least four were wounded, including a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, during a mass shooting at Washington Park in Chicago’s South Side district early on Monday.

Around the same time, in another South Side neighborhood, a shooting left a 6-year-old girl and a woman injured, officials said.

Early Monday morning, two Chicago officers were shot while they attempted to disperse crowds in South Austin, officials told CBS Chicago.

Police Supt. David Brown said they were deployed to the 100 block of North Long Street around 1:30 a.m. when they heard shots and were hit by gunfire. Both officers are expected to recover, he said.

Authorities told the Chicago Sun-Times that in all, 88 people were shot and 14 killed since Friday night. In one instance, a University of Chicago student was shot and died Sunday while riding on a Green Line train in Washington Park, officials told the paper.

Among the injured in the shootings include a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old boy, the reports said.

Some 32 people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, July 1, officials told news outlets last week.

So far in 2021, there have been more than 1,892 shootings in Chicago, the Sun-Times noted. That represents a 12 percent year-over-year increase. About 330 homicides have been reported in the first six months of 2021, the paper reported.

Before the Fourth of July weekend, which has historically been a violent period of time in Chicago, aldermen sought a plan from the Chicago Police Department and its superintendent on its plan to keep the city safe.

Amid the spike in shootings and homicides, Police Superintendent David Brown told aldermen last week that the cause is, in part, due to “too much advocacy for violent offenders and too little consequences for their behavior in the courts.”

When asked about a study from Loyola University suggesting that pretrial releases haven’t impacted crime after Cook County implemented a bail reform law in 2017, Brown suggested the data is flawed.

“I would ask those researchers to move over to the South and West Side of Chicago and come back with their conclusions. Just one night,” Brown said, referring to the most violent areas of the city.

“When you say ‘a few people’ recommitted crimes [while out on electronic monitoring], to the victims, that’s everything,” Brown said. “‘A few people’ are problematic in our neighborhood. ‘A few people’ committed a murder-suicide this month. ‘A few people’ stabbed someone to death this month. That ‘few people,’ for the victims, is everything.”

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Share the truth















Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism. Email Address Submit