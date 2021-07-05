Share the truth















HOSPITAL NURSE CARRYING MEDICATION ON TRAY A nurse who worked at a nursing facility in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was fired after posting TikTok videos in which she spoke about unplugging a patient’s ventilator in order to charge her phone, giving patients extra sleeping pills so she could get more sleep, and “slapping patients for a million dollars.”

Kelly Morris, employed at The Citadel in Winston-Salem, posted social media under the name “bubblegumkelz,” as reported by The Independent . She also reportedly created a GoFundMe page titled, “Fired over a TikTok?!?”

Morris stated in the text of videos, “I’d unplug your vent to charge my cell phone.” “Me on my way to give my patients drugs so WE can get some good sleep tonight.” “Me making sure all my patients sleep all night cause they kept me up last night.” In one video, she says via a voice-over, “That’s what I always do and they never catch me. Ain’t nobody gonna catch me.” “Would you slap a patient for a million dollars?” she asked rhetorically in a caption, then put on sunglasses and answered, “It ain’t about the money.” — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 3, 2021

