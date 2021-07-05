Share the truth















AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez As we reported previously, there was a big problem created at the Wi Spa in Los Angeles when a transgender person was allowed in the women’s section, exposing his penis to the women and little girls there.

Women complained, and the spa’s response was that they couldn’t deny the transgender person access because of California law.

That angered people and prompted a protest of the spa yesterday . That also prompted a counter-effort from SoCal Antifa.

But the Antifa folks got violent, attacking protesters and reporters who were covering the story, as we reported.

They surrounded different people and tried to force them out of the area, beating some of them along the way.

They chased this videographer. Warning for graphic language on the following videos: “Flank him on the right!” Watch as the mob of antifa coordinate their attack on a videographer at the Wi Spa protest in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/8NUwrpIbGP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021 Then, there was an attack on one of the street preachers who was there. Yesterday’s image in Los Angeles. When ANTIFA/BLM attack one man. 5 on 1 and Rob him of his belongings. Wilshire and Coronado. Real tough guys. F’ing Pussies […]

