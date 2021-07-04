Share the truth















Getty Images The U.S. State Department on Thursday added Turkey to a list of countries implicated in the recruitment of child soldiers, India’s WION news site reported on Friday.

“Reports from human rights groups and international bodies indicate the government provided operational, equipment, and financial support to a TSO [Turkey-Supported Opposition group] in Syria that recruited child soldiers,” the U.S. State Department wrote in a profile of Turkey included in its 2021 Trafficking in Persons Report , published on July 1.

“An international organization reported in 2020 the recruitment and use of 820 children (765 boys and 55 girls) in the Syria conflict, including 191 cases attributed to TSOs,” the U.S. government stated in its Turkey profile.

The U.S. State Department specifically referred to at least one TSO in Syria known as the Sultan Murad division. Ankara is a major supporter of the Sultan Murad division, an armed militant group opposed to the Syrian government.

The U.S. State Department’s inclusion of Turkey in the latest issue of its annual Trafficking in Persons Report on Thursday means Turkey may be subject to certain restrictions the U.S. government places on countries named in the annual report. The punishments include limitations on “certain security assistance and […]

