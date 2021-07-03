Share the truth















When writing an opinion piece with a “reveal,” it behooves authors to build up to their climax in which they announce their profound findings in or near their article’s conclusion. In this case, I’m supposed to set up my “reveal” of the real reason they’re pushing vaccines so hard. I’m choosing to explain what it is first, then I will demonstrate why this is not only true but also ludicrous and very concerning.

The answer is annoyingly simple on the surface, but when we dig into the motives of those who are actually in power over this situation, we realize just how complex it all is. They — government et al — are pushing the Covid-19 vaccines with everything they have because they’re being told to do so. See, simple. Of course, the first question that people will ask is “Who is telling them to do it?” The second question would be “Why?” And that’s where it all gets complicated.

How They Control the Narrative

First, we have to understand the hierarchy of powers so we can grasp the flow of information. The powers-that-be — which is not necessarily the various governments — did not contact every politician, doctor, journalist, professor, and Big Tech censor and say, “Push the vaccines you guys.” They set the agenda from the very top and trickled it down using various means of control over the perceived powers in government, healthcare, and information dissemination. These different means of control are usually embodied by the insider- or expert-information bestowed on the recipient.

For example, simpleton leaders in government and media were sold on the notion that the vaccines will bring an end to Covid-19. This is ludicrous on every level because the powers-that-be have known from the start that these aren’t really vaccines. They won’t eliminate Covid-19 like actual vaccines virtually eliminated Polio. At best, these injections stave off certain variants of Covid-19 by forcing the body to unnaturally create antibodies.

Without getting too scientific, the “natural” way to get the body to create antibodies through vaccines is to use a dead or weakened version of the virus that the body can easily fight off, at which point it will produce antibodies that protect against future infections. Over time, fewer infected people means fewer people can get infected and diseases like the measles become rare.

The “unnatural” method used by the mRNA and spike-protein injections known as Covid-19 “vaccines” does not use weakened or dead versions of the coronavirus. They take an experimental approach to “trick” the body into thinking it needs to create antibodies. This experimental approach has proven to be disastrous in the past, but those invested into it have persisted for nearly two decades to try to perfect the techniques.

Contrary to popular belief and propaganda, Big Pharma did not suddenly find the solution that has been elusive all this time right when Covid-19 hit. They took what they had which had been marginally successful — or at least less dangerous — and sold it as “completed” science. It’s not even close and based on what many medical researchers have said in the past, it may not be possible for these techniques to ever work properly.

If politicians and media were gullible to the notion of eliminating Covid-19, doctors and academia were not. They couldn’t be sold on the same notion so other techniques had to be employed. Let’s look at medical professionals first. Most of the folks at the top were bought off. It’s that simple. They were offered a piece of the Big Pharm windfall that has manifested through the “vaccines” and they took it. Those who were hesitant to take their piece were bullied or blackmailed. They were told the vaccines weren’t perfect but they were better than nothing, so it’s not like these leaders in healthcare were bribed to do something they didn’t believe in. They were incentivized to make vaccinating the masses a top priority, which meant making sure the medical professionals under them all played ball.

Keep in mind, the vast majority of leaders in the medical arena as well as doctors and nurses are pro-vaccine anyway. It’s not like they had to get their arms twisted into accepting this. The people at the top were bought off to make sure they suppressed questions from pesky doctors and nurses who were skeptical. They were bought off to make absolutely certain hesitancy from medical professionals and therefore their patients was completely quashed. And anyone in the field who dares to question the vaccine narrative must be branded as medical heretics and excommunicated from the profession.

The way they got the healthcare industry to comply really isn’t all that nefarious. Doctors were told to do what doctors normally do. They were just told to keep their questions to themselves. But in the world of academia, the selling points are quite nefarious. One might even say the powers-that-be appealed to the inherent Neo-Marxist leanings within the education industry to make sure they pushed out the right message.

The quiet part that is rarely spoken out loud in our education system from top to bottom is that the vast majority of leaders and even teachers are authoritarians who lean towards totalitarianism whenever it suits them. They want absolute order and control within a post-truth society in which the technocratic elites determine what is real and what is anathema. They look down on others; they’re the glue that hold’s an ungrateful world together, at least in their own minds.

Their goal is to advance authoritarian control over the masses. That doesn’t just mean students. It’s parents as well. And the best way for them to maintain control is to promote not only the vaccines but the lockdowns. This is why they have become the most anti-science group in America when it comes to the efficacy of vaccines and lockdowns for children. Nothing backs their claims but they keep making the same claims nonetheless. It’s all about Neo-Marxist control.

The last group being told to push vaccines to the masses are the corporate “elites” who do not realize they’re also just pawns. These are the Big Tech tyrants, Big Pharma billionaires, government powerbrokers, and Hollywood’s “Illuminati.” Sadly, these are the people who think they’re at the top of the food chain (and, granted, a small handful of them are) but they’re really just high enough to know most of the plan without being high enough to know there’s a greater power driving it all. I know, this is where it starts to sound truly conspiratorial, so if you must put on your tinfoil hats to continue, I’ll wait.

These members of the oligarchy, or what they perceive to be the oligarchy, have been granted seats at a very exclusive table that gives them certain privileges. First and foremost, it allows them to be privy to some of the machinations of the true elite, though not all. This information and exclusivity is the driving force behind the messages they put out. To stay in the club, they must play ball. But like the medical leaders who are naturally inclined to embrace vaccines, so too are these leaders inclined to accept agendas such as “The Great Reset,” depopulation, and perpetual totalitarianism. There’s no twisting of these particular arms necessary for them to willingly enact the nefarious agendas.

What makes this group the saddest of them all is that they believe they are in control over vast empires when in reality they are the lowest, most easily manipulated pawns of the powers-that-be. They’re vessels, nothing more, and they can be replaced the moment they get out of line, which they never do. They are so beholden to simply being in the group that if they’re told to sacrifice a family member to stay in, they willingly do it.

Who Is Behind it All?

There’s a dichotomy between those who believe we are in or near the Biblical end times and those who either do not think those times are here or do not believe in the Bible. Believers look at what’s happening in the world and attribute the forced chaos to enemies of God, whether that enemy manifests as Satan, Lucifer, the Antichrist, or Principalities and Powers.

Those who do not think this is Biblical prophecy unfolding before our eyes attribute it any of the standard boogeymen from conspiracy theories, whether it’s the New World Order, the United Nations, the Chinese Communist Party, the World Economic Forum, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Russia, Freemasons, aliens, or a combination of any of them.

As a believer, I’m in the first camp, but it really doesn’t make a ton of difference which theory one accepts at this stage. As long as we recognize the forces arrayed against us are extremely powerful beyond anything that we as individuals can face alone, then we’re on the same basic path. That path narrows the closer we get to the end and I always ask people to turn to the Bible for answers on these situations and, well, everything else. But for now, recognition that we are being targeted by a powerful cabal is enough to get us working together to stop them.

Keep in mind that being a believer and realizing there are dark forces leading our enemies does not preclude the involvement of any of the aforementioned boogeymen. Are Soros, Gates, and Schwab working on behalf of the Biblical Adversary? Whether they realize it or not, they likely are. In my mind I don’t see Satan calling up Mark Zuckerberg and saying, “Hey, let’s push vaccines!” It wouldn’t necessarily surprise me, but I suspect there are demonic proxies working as intermediaries for the Adversary.

It’s important that we understand that this is not just a bunch of people in government and industries coming together to push a false narrative about mass vaccination. The coordination and absolute dedication to the agenda to supposedly fight a disease with a 99.93% recovery rate for anyone other than the elderly and vulnerable tells us that their goals are coming from a higher evil.

Now, the question comes down to what it is that they want.

What Are Their Goals?

InfoWars put out an excellent video detailing “The Ten Stages of Genocide.” The similarities between what is happening around us today and what InfoWars believes is going to happen in the near future are eye-opening.

Biblical prophecy buffs should believe we may be seeing the ushering in of the one world government and the reign of the Antichrist. Conspiracy theory buffs should see this as depopulation among the common folks and totalitarian control for the elite. Again, these goals are not mutually exclusive. Both take the same basic form in the beginning. The only difference is where it leads to if their agenda is seen all the way through.

Today, it manifests as “The Great Reset.” UncoverDC’s Michelle Edwards did an excellent job compiling information that offers us answers regarding their goals in an article titled, “The Great Reset: COVID-19, Cyberattacks, China & BlackRock.” The article is long but worth the read. Here’s an excerpt:

In 2014, World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab called for a “Great Reset”— essentially a “social contract” designed to assign an electronic ID to every human being on earth that will be linked to health records, bank accounts, and all online activity. Through permanent technical surveillance powered by artificial intelligence, the global elite will constantly monitor and control individuals’ “social credit,” possessing the power to dictate every aspect of daily life. It is already happening in China. Still, despite having access to the wealthiest decision-makers in the world (global enterprises with over five billion dollars in turnover who trek to Davos every year), a fundamental element of Schwab’s plan for the Great Reset was missing—an opportunity that would make sense to the masses.

On Oct. 18, 2019, the WEF, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security hosted Event 201: A Global Pandemic Exercise. Less than three months later, the coronavirus pandemic gripped humanity, bringing to life most of the scenarios in October’s training exercise, including a serious public health crisis, social unrest, government lockdowns, unemployment, fake news, the censorship of free speech, public debt, a sharp economic downturn, global economic shutdowns, and the instability of human well-being.

Suddenly, every facet of society was told they had no choice but to stay at home, conduct business online, and wait for further instructions. And the technocrats had found their opportunity. Seizing the moment, Schwab swiftly declared that the global response to the pandemic proved a Great Reset of our economic and social foundation was within reach. In the nick of time, the COVID-19 crisis supplied a pretext and a justification for continuous surveillance and social controls that cripple all aspects of freedom and personal choice. Without hesitation, in early June 2020, Schwab, along with Prince Charles, IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva, and the CEOs of BP, Mastercard, and Microsoft announced:

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world. To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset” of capitalism.”

In addition to laying the groundwork for the Great Reset—or as Biden calls it, “Build Back Better”—the pandemic was instrumental in ensuring President Trump’s removal from the White House. After all, Trump was a considerable obstacle to their project. In fact, Democratic megadonor George Soros declared at the 2020 WEF that Trump was a “conman and the ultimate narcissist” who had breached the limits of the U.S. constitution and had to be stopped at all costs. Following the questionable results of the Nov. 3 election, as expected, the Biden administration and other world leaders dutifully got in line with the WEF script. And the Great Reset was underway.

What Can We Do About It?

As I’ve noted multiple times, believers and non-believers who are concerned about what’s happening have the same basic path in the beginning. One of the differences is that believers must engage in prayer and supplication. We cannot fight this alone. As noted in Jude, even the Archangel Michael did not try to take on Satan alone.

Yet Michael the archangel, when contending with the devil he disputed about the body of Moses, durst not bring against him a railing accusation, but said, The Lord rebuke thee.

Whether you’re a believer or not, an imperative step is to get the word out to literally everyone that you can. Friends, family, email contacts, social media followers… everyone. Collect whatever research you can on the “vaccines” and warn those who have not been vaccinated. Thankfully, the vast majority who have not been vaccinated yet do not plan on getting vaccinated at all, but the pressure campaigns continue to ramp up. We must encourage everyone to stay strong.

As the InfoWars video noted, we cannot do this alone. We need to bring together as many allies in this world together as possible. We’re going to need friends and eventually those who are sucked into vaccine-hysteria and government-dependence will turn on us.

Pray, stand strong, and stay informed. It’s already getting ugly and it’s going to get worse. But if we get the message out, we have our best chance of overcoming the challenges before us.

