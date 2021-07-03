Share the truth















The homeless problem in Venice Beach in California is out of control.

A video was released just in time for the 4th of July. The video shows a homeless man beaten while sitting on the ground on the sidewalk. Venice Beach boardwalk attack 00:00

FOX News reports on the destruction of the once-great state showing the consequences of liberal politics: TRENDING: President Trump Releases a Statement Warning Against Democrats' Attorneys Stealing the Election On any given day, video footage documenting violent incidents in the famed Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles – involving the homeless who have erected tents there – are uploaded online. A video posted online Friday appears to show a homeless man being attacked by an unidentified man and woman as he sits on the ground near the boardwalk – while other people walk past without intervening. Concerns from neighborhood residents, business owners and law enforcement have grown in the months since tent encampments on the beach expanded and quality-of-life issues continue to plague the area. Last week, a homeless man was found dead inside a tent along the beach boardwalk – known as Ocean Front Walk – and another man, also homeless, was

