AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin There’s definitely somebody leaking stuff on Kamala Harris, trying to warn people off of her. We’ve covered a few stories already about how folks are leaking what chaos there is in her office, and how some staffers even dumped her and quit.

That raises interesting questions about who’s leaking — and why now. But, it also raises further concerns about her abilities. We’ve already seen, without those reports, that she’s a disaster with how she handles things, such as how she’s dealt or more exactly, not dealt with, the border crisis. With Joe Biden such a mess, her problems are obviously a deep concern when she’s the back-up.

Now, there’s a new report that Democrats are concerned Kamala may not have the ability to beat any of the Republicans, if Democrats put her up as the heir apparent in 2024 if Biden doesn’t run for re-election.

It would stand to reason that, given how old Joe is, they would put up the back-up. But, what happens when Democrats are not feeling that back-up?

From NY Post: While Harris will still be the presumptive nominee if Biden becomes the first president since Lyndon Johnson to not seek a second […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

