Sometimes you just have to laugh at the sheer audacity or ignorance of the ‘American Pravda’ better known as the Associated Press. In their reporting on the flood of people uprooting themselves trying to escape what the national socialist media keeps trying to shove down our throats daily.

Anyone even slightly familiar with the situation knows that Venezuela and Cuba as well as other nations have been suffering under socialism for decades. They should also know that millions would like to escape its modern-day slavery. Hence, there have been many stories on their plight.

We’ve been tracking this story, effectively beginning in Venezuela with the Caracas Chronicles: Venezuelans Now Cross The Rio Grande, Too

Men, women, children, and elderly people are entering the United States via Rio Grande, following migratory routes and methods that Mexicans and Central Americans had traditionally used

Through the Epoch times 10,864 Venezuelans Pour Into Texas Border Region, Up From 135 Last Year, the American thinker Border surge: Venezuelan crossings up 8,000% since October, and now the American Pravda a.k.a. Associated Press.

What is truly amazing is that the propaganda starts with the headline of the story [Please be aware that the AP has an unfortunate tendency to alter its headlines and stories without notice]: Driven by pandemic, Venezuelans uproot again to come to US.

Taking note that these aren’t the usual illegal invaders looking for free stuff from the socialists, they are educated people trying to escape that slavery. But they can’t bring themselves to condemn their most cherished base ideology, so they are trying to blame it on the pandemic:

They’re bankers, doctors and engineers from Venezuela, and they’re arriving in record numbers as they flee turmoil in the country with the world’s largest oil reserves and pandemic-induced pain across South America.

Further on in the story they almost bring themselves to admit the truth, but shy away at the last moment:

Last month, 7,484 Venezuelans were encountered by Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico border — more than all 14 years for which records exist.

The surprise increase has drawn comparisons to the midcentury influx of Cubans fleeing Fidel Castro’s communist rule. It’s also a harbinger of a new type of migration that has caught the Biden administration off guard: pandemic refugees.

Many of the nearly 17,306 Venezuelans who have crossed the southern border illegally since January had been living for years in other South American countries, part of an exodus of nearly 6 million Venezuelans since President Nicolás Maduro took power in 2013.

While some are government opponents fearing harassment and jailing, the vast majority are escaping long-running economic devastation marked by blackouts and shortages of food and medicine.

Socialist nations have been disasters for years on end as they mentioned, but somehow it has to come back around to COVID as always. Freedom-loving people have also been fleeing Cuba, but others have no illusions as to why: Voting With Their Feet Against Socialism.

As Venezuelans Flood Border, Democrats Go Cold on Immigration

However, we should make one last point in all of this. There could be some unintended consequences with some of the refugees flooding into the country as reported in El American.

In that, the Democrats want to import new voters as a new power base. The problem they may run into is that they are bringing in people who won’t want anything to do with their socialist national agenda. This may explain why they’ve resumed building the wall and had President… Vice President.. Harris say ‘Do not come’.

There have also been strong moves against Cuban refugees attempting to reach Florida via rafts. Just this week, Coast Guard cruelly repatriated 59 Cubans who were intercepted in the Florida Keys. Many Cubans, including young children, have died attempting to reach the U.S. since Biden took office in January. Meanwhile, those who are repatriated often face persecution back in their homeland.

This apparent crackdown indicates a subtle yet important shift in attitude from the Biden administration on the question of illegal immigration. Whereas they previously promised to give unlimited free health care to every alien in the U.S., they are now expanding security systems and promising to enforce the law against illegal crossings. The rising number of Venezuelans seems like a very obvious explanation for this.

So maybe this won’t end up as expected for the anti-liberty left. There is no other explanation for their actions, but they may not succeed in destroying the country as they had hoped.

