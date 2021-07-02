Share the truth















Reading Time: 7 minutes

Dallas, TX — “The people are the only legitimate fountain of power.”—James Madison, The Federalist Papers, 1788.

Imagine, if you will, that you’re a resident of Texas in the middle of a heat wave. Air conditioning would probably be important to you.

Now imagine that you set the thermostat to cool your home and mysteriously it was cranked up without your knowledge.

That’s exactly what happened to Brandon English who told local reporters his family was taking a nap and woke up sweating after his energy company remotely dialed up his thermostat.

“They’d been asleep long enough that the house had already gotten to 78 degrees. So they woke up sweating,” English said . “Was my daughter at the point of overheating? She’s 3 months old. They dehydrate very quickly…. If somebody else can manipulate this, I’m not for it.”By the way, residents unknowingly gave their permission for the energy companies to control their temperature through a “sweepstakes” promising to pay their electric bill if they won. It’s kind of like offering money through a lottery to submit to medical experimentations.While I don’t know if there’s a direct connection to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and this event, there is […]

