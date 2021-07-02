Share the truth















Today, The Two Mikes spoke with J.D. Rucker, a founder of the Freedom First Network, and so is the boss of The Two Mikes. Mr. Rucker joined us today to mark the program’s 100th podcast.

The program’s discussion focused on the evolution of the Two Mikes Show and the surprising success of a podcast that chose to offer only audio programming. The Mikes suggested that, in many ways, audio broadcasts tend to allow listeners to closely focus on the program’s content and not be distracted by a flashing video.

Mr. Rucker agreed and said that, at the start, he too doubted the appeal of audio only shows. This consensus means The Two Mikes will continue to be an audio-only broadcast, thereby continuing a successful approach and preventing the show’s audience from enduring the not-quite-movie-star looks of the Two Mikes.

“Col. Mike can no longer go around telling the ladies, he is Michael Douglas as he did in his early years.” Gravity has a way with age. Dr. Mike is doing better with age as he us sometimes called Dr. Hair in media circles.

Another consensus emerging from our conversation was the sincere gratitude and respect that we have for the people who listen to and support a program that consists of two senior chaps who are bound and determined to deliver an America First Republic to their children and grandchildren. As well as some good laughs which are badly needed in our society today.

Note: Co-founder Jeff Dornik was on official business and we hope he will join us soon.

