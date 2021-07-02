Share the truth















Investors will have more reasons to celebrate this July 4th, as markets hover near all time highs.

Most of the bears’ warnings are being ignored as markets are not buying the delta variant panic. Indeed, major stock indices rose again in Friday’s premarket trading despite panic over the spread of delta.

On Thursday, JP Morgan stated that it does not consider the delta variant a significant risk for the stock market. The vaccination rate in developed countries is just too high for the strain to pose a serious public health risk.

However, the investment bank did state that tech stocks might come down once the market reassesses the risk of lockdowns.

Johnson & Johnson announced that their vaccine is effective against the delta variant.

Meanwhile, investors should be pleased with U.S. payroll numbers for June. 850,000 jobs were added to the economy last month, more than expected and the unemployment rate fell to 5.9%. Equities U.S. futures were rose on good news on the vaccine front, as well as the strong jobs report.S&P 500 futures: 4,315.75, +0.38% Nasdaq futures: 14,604.50, +0.22% DOW futures: 34,598.00, +0.23% U.S. Dollar and Treasuries 10-year Treasury yields declined. The dollar rose also fell compared to a […]

