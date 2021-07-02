Share the truth















Almost half of San Francisco residents are thinking of leaving the city, according to a recent poll, citing out-of-control cimes and homelessness.

A survey conducted by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce also cited how residents abhor seeing many openly injecting and taking drugs on public — further reinforcing thoughts of San Franciscans to exit the city.

“New polling released by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce shows that eight out of ten of San Franciscans consider crime to have worsened in recent years. The results were consistent across gender, age, ethnicity, party affiliation, and neighborhood, and homeownership status,” the Chamber said . More Than 40% Of San Francisco Residents Planning To Leave Deteriorating City: Poll https://t.co/dmmJUrLtIT pic.twitter.com/ubpIRXUGm1 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 1, 2021 Homelessness crisis cited in San Francisco “For the second year in a row, 70% of residents feel that the quality of life in San Francisco has declined. Considered in light of the pandemic, these views are somewhat unsurprising. However, what stands out in the polling results is the strikingly high and consistent number of respondents who now view homeless and crime as the leading problems facing the city,” the report added detailing the public pulse […]

