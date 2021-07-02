Share the truth















New York City

Since Mayor Giuliani’s administration, New York has been a target for the liberal agenda. In the current mayoral contest, the push for ‘progressive’ policy implementation is more aggressive than ever.

The election is between Maya Wiley and Eric Adams, who are both democrats. However, one leans far more left than the other. Neither are most favorable for the future of New York City, however, one stands between Gotham’s future success or a historic downfall.

Maya Wiley, 57, a civil rights activist and former counsel to New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, and is neck and neck with Eric Adams, 60, a retired police officer and the 18th borough president of Brooklyn, New York.

Wiley has been endorsed by the radical left, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and celebrity radical left activist Alyssa Milano, due to her liberal policies including her anti-police rhetoric. Wiley claims the NYPD doesn’t see her or other black New Yorkers as “people who deserve to breathe” and is adamant to reduce police funding by $1 billion dollars.

The NYPD has already lost thousands of officers due to former liberal […]

