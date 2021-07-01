Share the truth















There is a reason that certain words or phrases or notions are absent from certain texts of long past.

For example, the various documents often labeled with the misnomer as “Founding” documents: The Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, the U.S. Constitution, and Magna Carta (which aided in defining Americans’ rights as Englishmen). From there we do not find a right to vote nor a defense of democracy.

Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. – John Adams

Democracies have been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property, and in general, been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their death. – James Madison

Between a balanced republic and a democracy, the difference is like that between order and chaos. – John Marshall

Neither of these “missing links” could do anything but destroy a republic. And they have. The republic is gone. The demon of democracy is (and has been for a while) upon us.

A right to vote?

We hold these truths to be self-evident …that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights…

God gave us a right to vote? Really?

Did God tell us that He was delivering certain Commandments to us and that we should sit down, discuss them, kick them around, then vote on them? I have a different understanding i.e. He said thou shall, or thou shall not. There wasn’t any voting on it.

What He did do as the authors of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, etc. seemed to view was to allow us to govern ourselves. Such a concept allows responsible votes.

“The Americans are the first people whom Heaven has favored with an opportunity of deliberating upon and choosing the forms of government under which they should live.” – John Jay

And some great minds, notably Englishmen, who had studied the advancement of civilization through mostly western culture and academia, came to realize that a republican government was the best service of governance. At least it was under God’s guidance through both rights and responsibilities.

Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle may have been white (and male), but they were hardly stupid. Fast forward two or three millennia to “The Squad” and the thought must arise: If Darwin was correct, and things evolve, what happened to intelligence. Do some things evolve downward? Oh well, just a pithy “aside.”

As another aside, the above notions of western civilization and Englishmen have no special connotation among the four races of this planet (Caucasoid, Negroid, Mongoloid, and Australoid—see H.G. Wells’ Outline of History for more than casual historical events, etc ). No more than to say that Mongoloids are brilliant for inventing gunpowder, nor Negroid for their proto-Saharan system of writing presentation.

This interlude aside is for the babbling chatterers and scribblers who get apoplectic at the concept of racial division. That is, if there are more “races” than simply the eponymous “human” race, then that equality and equity stuff gets all jumbled in their little minds. All lives matter, kind of, sort of.

Western civilization’s direction in history took a direction most likely following the spread of Christianity—particularly following the Reformation. Hence the colonies to the Americas leaned heavily on English reflection of the modern republican state (or states).

But, in the alleged warning of Benjamin Franklin when supposedly asked what kind of government the Constitutional Framers had endowed the people with, he said, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

They (we) did not keep it. Now, with an empire rapidly degenerating into a democratic mob we have the rule of the thugs. This is seen not only in Washington with its barbed wire and armed guards keeping the people away from the seat of government. But now, this “democracy” with its concomitant so-called voting rights is creeping out among the locals. Mayors defunding the police when convenient. But at the same time, funding the police to arrest people trying to speak at their own tax-payer supported school boards. Critical race theory discord continues at Oldham County school board

These are not isolated incidents. They have become routine. And they probably will continue.

How do you stop a democratic monster of such corruption? One that impeaches presidents with no legal charges–both in and out of office. One that steals from the treasury openly and spends it on votes that have been charged as “rights”? And one that fraudulently puts a man in office who is on the threshold of dementia, if not already there; whose son would be on trial, if not in jail, with the mountain of scandal and evidence before him publicly?

You probably don’t stop the monster. He has fed on the poisonous words of democracy and voting rights. And the digestion has vomited into a national empire. Poison rots from within.

No, Dr. Franklin, they did not keep it. They lost it a long time ago. A lot longer than four score and seven years ago to be dang sure!

And the seeds of that loss are beginning to bloom.

God bless America—even you dumb Yankees.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.

